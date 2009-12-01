20 Sequels No-One Wanted

The Original: The Blair Witch Project (1999)



The most successful "found footage" flick, Blair Witch 's stealthy, is-it-real-or-not horror introduced a new generation to the possibilities of DIY lo-fi filmmaking.

It is - oh, yes it is - one of the greatest horror films ever made.



Why We Didn't Want The Sequel: When something breaks out as original and unique, it's probably best not to try and follow it.



Despite a healthy pedigree (director Joe Berlinger has made some great documentaries), this flop ditches everything that worked about the original for a generic horror romp that tries to feed off the mythology, but ends up choking.

