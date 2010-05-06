20 Bad Book Covers That Should Be Movies

The Cover: Yikes! That baby is terrifying. Is it a giant baby? Or is that a miniature man? Either way, we don’t like his chances…



The Movie: Body-shock horror starring Nic Cage as a childless scientist who engages in some genetic tinkering with an aborted foetus. One reanimation later, and he’s got the baby he always wanted…except that it’s evil. And out to find the parents who didn’t want it…



Awesome Scene: Cage cradles his newborn “son”, not noticing the knife it’s managed to grab behind his back…