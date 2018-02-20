Popular

At least Metal Gear Survive's microtransactions are live - $0.99 to $49.99 options available

Updates issues are stopping people from playing Metal Gear Survive but you can still buy Survival Coins

Metal Gear Survive is currently having some issues, with missing updates preventing people from playing the new Metal Gear. But the microtransactions are live, with options running from $0.99 to $50 for 'Survival Coins.'

Here's the full price range as it currently appears on the US PlayStation Store: 

  • 100 SV coins - $0.99
  • 550 SV coins - $4.99
  • 1150 SV coins - $9.99
  • 3500 SV coins - $29.99
  • 60020 SV coins - $49.99

The SV coins can apparently be used to "increase the productivity of Exploration Teams, increase food production and boost other features in the game." I guess we'll get a better idea of how they affect gameplay when the Metal Gear Survive update arrives.  

If you want to know more about the game we've got a chat with Metal Gear Survive  producer Yuji Korekado about trying to create something new with the series familiar gameplay.

