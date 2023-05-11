Asus ROG Ally pre-orders start today at $699 / £699

Asus ROG Ally pre-orders begin today, with a starting price for $699 / £699, the brand has announced at its dedicated launch event. Alongside a full roster of specs and new images, Asus also announced that its new handheld PC system will hit the shelves on June 13. With just a month to go, it's time to get your name down for an early order.

Thankfully, you won't need to go scouting the web for Asus ROG Ally pre-orders. Best Buy (opens in new tab) is the retail exclusive partner in the US, so we'd recommend heading over as soon as possible to secure your order. Similarly, you can also pre-order directly from Asus (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, UK punters can head directly to Asus (opens in new tab) for pre-orders today or register interest at Currys (opens in new tab). Asus has a retail exclusive with the highstreet electronics shop, though pre-orders will open a little later here, on May 16. Interestingly, the Ally is listed as the ROG Ally Ryzen Z1 Extreme on the store page itself, so it's likely we'll see a model above hitting the shelves shortly.

Where to pre-order Asus ROG Ally

Asus ROG Ally specs

(Image credit: Asus)

We were also treated to a whole new roster of Asus ROG Ally specs in today's event. The handheld will offer an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with Zen 4 architecture boasting 8 cores and 16 threads. To help you out in the graphics department, we've also got 12 RDNA3 CUs running at up to 2.7GHz. You'll find the full specs just below

Swipe to scroll horizontally Asus ROG Ally Specs Processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor | Zen 4 architecture, 8-core /16-threads, 24MB total cache ,up to 5.10Ghz boost Graphics 12 RDNA3 CUs, up to 2.7GHz, 8.6 TFLOP Display 7-inch FHS IPS at 16:9, 120Hz, 500 nits peak brightness, 7ms response time, Dolby Vision HDR, AMD FreeSync Premium Memory 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Ports 1 x ROG XG Mobile | 1x USB-C | 1x 3.5mm audio Controls ABXY, D-pad, 2x triggers, 2x bumpers, 2x back buttons, 2x thumbsticks, View, Menu, Command Centre, Armoury Crate Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 40WHrs Dimensions 28.0 x 11.1 x 2.12cm Weight 608g

What is the Asus ROG Ally?

(Image credit: Asus)

The Asus ROG Ally appeared on our radar just a couple of months ago, but its specs (on paper at least) are already gaining on the Steam Deck to become the most powerful gaming handheld on the market. Crucially, this device runs on Windows 11 which means no faffing around trying to download launchers - it simply runs as a PC itself.

On top of that, the Armoury Crate launcher brings everything together for a truly console-like experience. Throw in a full set of controls, a 7-inch FHD display, powerful speakers, and a lightweight 608g form factor and you've got a serious contender to the Steam Deck's throne.

Should you pre-order Asus ROG Ally?

While the stock wars might be behind us, it might still be worth getting your name down early for an Asus ROG Ally. That's because we don't know how many units will be out in the wild, and - crucially - we don't know how many have been allocated to Best Buy / Currys. Because the Ally is launching with exclusive retail partners, competition to grab the next handheld PC is going to be fierce, even among early adopters.

If you're still deciding whether to take the plunge, there's a little more to consider. The Steam Deck is slightly cheaper but runs at lower specs and doesn't have the ease and freedom in its launcher system for things like Epic or Origin. Of course, you're also nearly at a budget gaming laptop price at $699 / £699 - though we're yet to see if performance can match similarly priced clamshells. If you've got the money to splash and you've been waiting for something to outclass the Steam Deck, now's the time to go for it. While our own review has been delayed due to issues with an early unit, we'd also recommend waiting for some verdicts before diving in if you're unsure.

