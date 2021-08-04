Astro’s Playroom developer gifts new employees a custom PS5 Dualsense controller

Team Asobi, the developer behind Astro’s Playroom, has begun gifting its new employees a custom PS5 Dualsense controller.

Shared on one new Team Asobi employee’s LinkedIn page , Jamie Smith shared a photo of the custom controller, which sports an electric blue detailing and tiny Astro cameo, as well as a thermos that also features the iconic metallic blue colouring and Astro illustration, and what looks to be a Team Asobi welcome card.

In his LinkedIn bio, Jamie says that he is now heading up the animation department at Team ASOBI after previously working at Team ICO - the studio responsible for Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian .

In the same post, Jamie also reminds his followers that Team Asobi is still hiring for a number of roles after the Tokyo-based studio began bulking up its staff for its upcoming project . The PlayStation studio recently launched a brand new website and social media channels along with several job listings for what it's called its “most ambitious game yet” which could possibly be another Astro title.

If you’ve never heard of Team Asobi, here’s what you may have played of theirs. The relatively small studio is primarily known for its work on PlayStation’s Astro Bot games including Astro’s Playroom, a PS5 exclusive title that comes pre-installed on the next-generation console, that was designed to showcase the PS5 controller ’s features. They also developed a similar game for the PSVR called Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, which also made use of the PS4’s DualShock controller.