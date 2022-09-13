Astronaut horror meets reality TV in Mad Cave’s The Karman Line

Mad Cave Studios has announced a new line of graphic novels kicking off in spring 2023. The first book slated for release is The Karman Line, a space-horror story written by Dennis Hopeless, drawn by Piotr Kowalski, colored by Brad Simpson, and lettered by Chas! Pangburn.

The Karman Line follows the cast of a reality streaming show set in space after they get a message reading 'ABORT MISSION AND GET HOME NOW.' Not only is their shuttle damaged, but a crew member is dead, and they have to quickly figure out how to survive. If that isn't enough pressure, the cameras never stop rolling.

"There's a reason astronaut horror is so effective. You're trapped in a tin can with the little bit of oxygen you brought with you, trusting your life to a few coworkers and their gadgets... In an endless vacuum of death," Hopeless says in the announcement.

"Space is objectively terrifying. Maybe that's why astronauts used to be so famous. Bubble-helmeted action heroes flying the hopes and dreams of humanity into the heavens. Back when you could be famous and also private. When celebrity wasn't so invasive."

The Karman Line blurs the line between hero and celebrity by introducing an astronaut reality show where the characters are famous because they're on TV – but also because they're doing something most people never get a chance to do or even possess a desire to try.

The Karman Line cover art by Piotr Kowalski (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

(opens in new tab)

Hopeless adds, "Their mission is real, and just might save the human race, but only if they can keep us entertained. It's a story about who we really are versus what we let people see and what happens when our carefully-crafted personas break down... With the whole world watching."

Debuting in March 2023, The Karman line will kick off Mad Cave's first run of graphic novels, with six titles slated for release throughout the year. In the announcement, Mad Cave teases books from creators Dan Panosian, Liana Kangas, Amit Tishler, Ennun Ana Iurov, and more.