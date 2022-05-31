Assassin's Creed Origins comes to Xbox Game Pass, and there are "possibly a few surprises" for June

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Game Pass June lineup, headlined by Assassin's Creed Origins, and the company is already teasing "a few surprises" later this month.

On June 1, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will join Xbox Game Pass. This version includes the Marching Fire expansion, which adds the Wu Lin faction and a selection of additional heroes. On June 7, Ubisoft is also bringing us Assassin's Creed Origins, the kickoff to the series' modern RPG stylings. Both these launches were previously leaked, and come as part of Ubisoft's broader expansion on Microsoft's subscription service.

We're also getting Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection on June 2, which packages Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer's Edge into a single collection. On June 7, the collection rounds out with Chorus, Disc Room, and Spacelines from the Far Out.

Xbox Game Pass June 2022 games

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Cloud + Console + PC) – June 1

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Console + PC) – June 2

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Cloud + Console + PC) – June 7

Chorus (Cloud + Console + PC) – June 7

Disc Room (Cloud + Console + PC) – June 7

Spacelines from the Far Out (Console + PC) – June 7

The official announcement (opens in new tab) also teases that Microsoft is "not done for June," and recommends that you keep an eye on the usual Xbox channels for "more games, more release dates, and possibly a few surprises now and again."

That tease wouldn't normally raise too many eyebrows, but we do have the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase coming on June 12, and notably, there have been no announcements for games coming after the date of the show. If you're hoping for some surprise Game Pass drops during that not-E3 show, Microsoft certainly seems happy to fuel your speculation.

Keep a close eye on the E3 2022 schedule in the weeks to come.