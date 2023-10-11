Assassin's Creed Mirage players have already pet 1.2 million cats – and frankly, those are rookie numbers

We aren't petting enough cats in Assassin's Creed Mirage. And I don't say that in a memey, superficial way; I actually have data to back up my argument.

The Assassin's Creed Twitter account recently revealed that, six days after launch, Assassin's Creed Mirage players have pet 1.2 million street cats, and while that might sound like a lot initially, it's actually quite a pitiful number. According to Ubisoft, a collective 479 years have been spent parkouring through Baghdad and there have already been 60 million leaps of faith. With that context, you can start to see that 1.2 million cat pets is not nearly enough. Priorities people.

Even more embarrassing for Assassin's Creed Mirage players is the fact that Ghost of Tsushima players were able to pet a staggering 10 million foxes in the first 10 days after launch back in 2020. For shame.

While we're on the topic of Assassin's Creed Mirage cats, if you play the game long enough, and do the right thing and pet the darn cats, you'll eventually find one that has the Assassin's Creed logo naturally printed on its face. And thanks to Reddit, I also learned that the cat is actually the real-life pet of an Assassin's Creed fan who'd asked Ubisoft to include them in the game.

For more, check out the GR+ exclusive on how Ubisoft transformed Assassin's Creed Mirage protagonist Basim from evil to endearing. Also check out these Assassin's Creed Mirage tips to get to grips with the new-old feel of the game.