Assassin's Creed is headed to PUBG: Battlegrounds and New State next month

PUGB Battlegrounds developer Krafton has revealed it's teaming up with Ubisoft for a new Assassin's Creed-themed crossover next month.

Deemed "a multi-game collaboration that will bring the world of Assassin’s Creed to both PUBG: Battlegrounds and New State Mobile this August" - which means the content is coming to both the PC/console version and the mobile iteration - players "will have the chance to acquire Assassin’s Creed-themed in-game items, see Abstergo Industries introduced to the world of PUBG: Battlegrounds, and participate in a series of exclusive events to earn Assassin’s Creed-themed crate tickets".

The PUBG: Battlegrounds event will kick off with Assassin's Creed-themed cosmetics, events, and "world elements" on August 17 and run until September 22. The event on New State Mobile runs at a slightly different time - August 18 until September 21 - and offers "over 30 unique Assassin's Creed-themed costumes, such as Ezio's Outfit and Shay's Outfit, weapon skins, and collaboration crates", as well as limited-time events. Log-in rewards will also be available during this time.

The PUBG Battleground event will similarly offer themed cosmetics including costumes, bag skins, parachute skin, emote, gun charm, and two sets of spray items. You'll also get to visit Abstergo Industries on the Haven map, where you'll find themed resources, Leap of Faith ledges, and even "a hidden Animus machine".

PUGB Battlegrounds recently unveiled its first new map since the battle royale went free-to-play (opens in new tab) at the beginning of the year: Deston.

"The wait is over. Our ninth new map we’ve been teasing about all this time is finally here this update," developer Krafton said in a blog update at the time. "Welcome to the 8x8km near-future and ravaged world: DESTON!

"Deston (formerly known as Codename: Kiki) presents you diverse biomes – a flooded downtown embracing one of the tallest skyscrapers you’ve ever seen in PUBG: Battlegrounds, a murky swamp, clear coasts, beautiful mountains, and unexplored islands."

Did you know that The Callisto Protocol (opens in new tab) was ultimately separated from the PUBG universe because the team at developer Striking Distance felt the connection had become "disingenuous" (opens in new tab)?

Talking to GamesRadar+, Glen Schofield opened up about the game's surprising relationship with PUBG during a recent interview, which explored how The Callisto Protocol evolved when it felt "too much like Dead Space (opens in new tab)".