Ashley Johnson admits it "was a surprise to all of us" to be involved in the Last of Us TV show

Ellie's game actor didn't expect to be in the HBO series

Ashley Johnson as Anna in The Last of Us
The Last of Us’ Ellie game actor Ashley Johnson has admitted it was a "surprise" to be asked to appear in the HBO series.

Johnson, who plays Ellie’s mom Anna in the TV show, revealed her reaction in a roundtable with GamesRadar+ and other press.

"I think it was a surprise to all of us that were in the game that we were asked to be a part of this," Johnson said. "Because I'm sure you all know that, most of the time with a video game adaptation to screen, generally the video game voice actors or motion capture artists, they don't also go into the fold."

Those words echo the reaction of Johnson’s co-star Troy Baker (who played Joel in the games and James in the HBO series).

In our recent separate interview with Baker, he said, “It was a surprise. I really wasn't anticipating it. I didn't expect it. It wasn't something where I was like, ‘You better find a role for me’. If there was one, then great. If not, I'm happy to observe and cheer and my voice will be above the den of all those that I know will be supporting this show.

"And so [Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann] came to me and was like, ‘Hey man, I got a role for you.’ I'm like, ‘Oh dude, thank you.’ And I thought it was looking to be like a clicker or something. And he goes, ‘I want you to play James.’ And I went, ‘Oh my God, thank you, man... Who's James again?’ [laughs]"

The Last of Us TV show finale has now aired on both HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic/NOW in the UK. For more from the series, check out our guide to the major Last of Us episode 9 changes from the games and a terrifying look at the Cordyceps fungus.

