As their new RPG enters alpha, former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk devs are aiming for a game filled with player choice and replayability

Fresh off the official announcement of its new game, a team of former The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 devs says it's aiming for a highly replayable RPG.

Rebel Wolves is a Polish studio founded by former CD Projekt Red devs, and last night the team officially unveiled its first game, Dawnwalker. Other than a distinctly vampiric theme, there wasn't much to glean from that announcement, but creative director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, who recently became the latest rebel wolf to depart CDPR, revealed more about the team's design philosophy.

"Throughout all my years in game development, story-driven role-playing adventures have always been something I was most passionate about," Tomaszkiewicz says in a press release, suggesting that "there's not only enough space but also a hunger among players for more captivating stories."

That press release goes onto confirm that Dawnwalker has entered its alpha stage, with the team planning to share more about the game some time in 2024. Until then, however, Tomaszkiewicz confirmed that Rebel Wolves is working on "an experience that will allow for a variety of choices and room for experimentation when replayed."

That makes Dawnwalker sound like a tighter RPG than those that the Rebel Wolves team has worked on in the past, one that's likely substantially shorter than the likes of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077. That's no surprise, coming as this game is from a brand-new studio. With more information planned for later this year, it shouldn't be too long before we learn more about how that will work out, and get a better look at the bloodthirsty folklore that seems to underwrite Dawnwalker.

