As the Fallout TV Show sends fans to Bethesda games in droves, Fallout New Vegas director says give the RPG's much-maligned card game another go as it's "not that hard"

Josh Sawyer wants more of us to play Caravan

Fallout New Vegas
Following the success of the Fallout TV show, the director of Fallout New Vegas is encouraging fans to give its much-maligned card game another try. 

Earlier this week, Josh Sawyer, who worked as project director and lead designer on Fallout: New Vegas, replied to a Twitter user who was poking fun at the game's card game, Caravan. If you didn't know, the mini-game can be found in New Vegas' Mojave Wasteland but isn't a lot of players' first choice for things to do in the RPG.

Replying to the tweet, which basically suggests a lot of people still don't understand Caravan even 14 years later, Sawyer said: "It's more complicated than Samuel's Lansquenet but not that hard [in my opinion]" - referring to a card game in the developer's more recent game Pentiment

In response, another Twitter user replied: "Josh, less than 6% of PC players have the 'Win 3 games of Caravan' achievement."  The numbers clearly don't lie, but Sawyer wasn't ready to admit defeat, and continued to defend Caravan by suggesting that "they should try again [in my opinion]." So if you've been influenced to return to Fallout New Vegas - maybe after watching the Fallout TV show - you should give Caravan another go. 

Despite the Fallout TV show's popularity, this hasn't prompted any movement in terms of new games. Just days after the series premiered, a Bethesda veteran implied that we shouldn't Fallout 5 any time soon as "we need time to make great stuff." It's not all bad news though, as we are getting the Fallout 4 next-gen update which adds 60fps support, a new quest, and more on April 25.

