As Diablo 4 Season 3 criticism continues to boil, even the game's most optimistic streamer is struggling to enjoy it: "Am I missing something?"

Nobody seems entirely happy with the latest Diablo 4 season, and that even includes Wudijo, a prolific streamer and YouTuber who's well-known for an optimistic take on the action RPG's content.

"I think it's kind of weird," Wudijo said in a recent stream clip posted to YouTube. "What I'm doing here is so weird. Am I missing something? I'm running through the Vaults, ignoring all the traps, ignoring the warding buff to get pearls. After five runs, I have ten pearls. Then I go to Malphas. I ignore all the traps, all the warding, and I kill Malphas, hope for the best, and repeat. Right? And at some point I'm going to get Evernight and Genesis, and everything else actually doesn't matter."

Season of the Construct is, well, all about constructs - notably, a mechanical pet called the Seneschal that you can upgrade with various items. The Evernight and Genesis drops that Wudijo mentioned are the top upgrades for the Seneschal, and those only drop from the Malphas fight, meaning that grinding Malphas is the biggest endgame activity available. Since you need pearls to fight Malphas, you shouldn't be spending those pearls for bonus loot in Vaults, effectively making one of the biggest new mechanics this season meaningless.

"I think we need some hotfixes," Wudijo said. "Or a new season." Wudijo's comments are pretty measured, but given the streamer's generally positive take on Diablo 4, the community's taking the criticism as a major indictment of the season. Here's how one commenter puts it: "You know it's bad when Wudi, the eternal D4 optimist, is negative about the game the day after season launch."

As Diablo 4 hits a new wave of problems in Season 3, Blizzard says it's monitoring early impressions and "will be discussing feedback internally."