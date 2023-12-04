As controversial survival MMO The Day Before approaches early access, its devs have a message for the doubters: "We made this for you too, we don't hold a grudge"

The road to release has been an eventful one for The Day Before, and as developer Fntastic prepares to launch the game in Early Access, it's taken to Twitter with messages for both fans and non-fans of its survival MMO.

"To our future player", the tweet reads, "we made this for you so that you will enjoy the games and it becomes a celebration. Together, we will continue improving the game and adding content." To those "who didn't believe" in the developer, Fntastic says, "we made this game for you too." It adds, "we accept any kind of criticism and don't hold a grudge against you."

📢 #thedaybefore #fntastic pic.twitter.com/nKJ3mqSHntDecember 4, 2023 See more

The developer then addresses the accusations it received during the course of The Day Before's development, asking its audience not accuse it of "scamming" or flipping assets. "Please don't underestimate our work, it wasn't easy," it adds. "We are like you we worked hard. And we're incredibly happy that our game will finally see the light of day for everyone to explore."

The survival MMO shot straight to the top of Steam's most-wanted list before being unceremoniously pulled from the platform due to a trademark dispute. On top of that, its release has been pushed back numerous times, and back in June 2022, eyebrows were raised after a page seeking volunteers to take on key roles, including translation and community management, appeared on the developer's website.

With The Day Before now reinstated on Steam, it's once again among players' most wishlisted games. Currently, it's at number two on Steam's chart ahead of Supergiant's highly anticipated sequel, Hades 2, and just behind the upcoming free-to-play FPS The Finals. With the game arriving in Early Access this Thursday, December 7, we'll finally get to see if it lives up to the hype.

