The Day Before is once again Steam's most wishlisted game, overtaking Hades 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong

Survival MMO The Day Before is back on top of Steam's most wishlisted games list, overtaking Hades 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong just days after its early access date announcement.

The survival MMO was reinstated on Steam after The Day Before's developer Fntastic announced that the game had "won back" its name (after copyright issues last summer) and is set to hit Early Access this December . Despite the fact fans have grown suspicious of the constantly changing title, its previous standing has seen it return to the summit, likely due to past interest.

This means that the previous most wishlisted games, upcoming FPS game The Finals and Supergiant's highly anticipated sequel Hades 2, have been relegated to second and third place, respectively. And yes, in case you are wondering, Hollow Knight: Silksong is still high up in the chart sitting at a comfortable fifth place after Steam the already popular strategy game, Manor Lords.

Some renewed interest around The Day Before is likely due to the game's Steam Early Access date, which is set to go live in just over a month on December 7, but also due to its new trailer that finally shows us some in-depth gameplay. In the trailer, we got to see the game's post-apocalyptic world which sees players fight for survival, take on deadly infected, and scavenge for valuable items.

It's surprising that there are still a lot of players out there who are looking forward to playing The Day Before, considering it's been hit with several delays and faced controversy during development when its developer asked for volunteers to work on the title . Although it seems things are mostly back on track, The Day Before has still suffered an indefinite console delay.