Artgerm covers Fantastic Four #25 with a diabolical Doctor Doom

Fan-favorite artist Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau has turned his digital brush and a keen eye for elegant detail to the mighty metal monarch of Latveria, Doctor Victor Von Doom for this eye-catching new variant cover for October 21's Fantastic Four #25.

First introduced in 1962's Fantastic Four #5, Doctor Doom has been the Richard family's greatest nemesis – and occasional ally – since their earliest days as superheroes. Gifted with a genius but diabolical intellect, advanced skill in magic that rivals even the Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange, and the kind of hubris that always leads to downfall, Doom rules his native Latveria with an iron fist.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"'There Shall Come a Reckoning'," reads the solicitation text for the milestone Fantastic Four #25 from writer Dan Slott and artist R.B. Silva, which heralds "a new era for the Fantastic Four! Do not miss it!"

"This issue has it all: New Artist! New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family. Who is the Helmsman? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? Why is Victorious in New York-and what will that mean for the Human Torch?" it continues.

"All this and an appearance by Doctor Doom! One of the most important characters in the entire cosmos...returns from the dead! And a major turning point in the history of the Fantastic Four!"

Doom has been a supporting character in Dan Slott's recent volume of Fantastic Four, recruiting the new villain Victorious mentioned in the solicitation, a devotee of Doom and his latest enforcer, who is imbued with the Power Cosmic.