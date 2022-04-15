Artemis gets a spotlight in July as DC may have spoiled the Trial of the Amazons killer

Wonder Woman is currently embroiled in a whodunnit mystery to solve the murder of her mother Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons - and DC may have just revealed the culprit in its July 2022 solicitations with the reveal of July's upcoming tie-in issue, Artemis: Wanted #1 from writer Vita Ayala and artist Skylar Patridge.

(Image credit: DC)

As implied by the title, the issue focuses on Diana's rival and former replacement as Wonder Woman, Artemis of the Bana-Mighdall. And what's more, DC's just-released solicitation for Artemis: Wanted #1 implies that she's Hippolyta's killer - or that at the very least, she's done something just as bad which makes her "wanted by not only her people but all Amazon tribes," according to the solicit text.

"After the events of Trial of the Amazons, Artemis is on the run from her sisters for her sins. She may say it was all in the name of peace, but not even Wonder Woman believes a word she says," reads an excerpt from the solicitation.

That being said, the solicit doesn't specifically state what those "sins" actually are, so it may wind up that Artemis isn't the murderer of Hippolyta after all, and is merely responsible for some other horrible deeds that have yet to be uncovered.

(Image credit: DC)

One thing that is stated in the solicitation for Artemis: Wanted #1 is that the disgraced hero may actually double down on the Amazons' connection to the gods, turning to them for help in her fall from grace.

As a former replacement for Diana as Wonder Woman, Artemis is one of the most highly skilled warriors among the Amazons, meaning that if the gods need a new agent on Earth, she may just be the exact right candidate.

(Image credit: DC)

We'll find out when Artemis: Wanted #1 arrives on July 19.

