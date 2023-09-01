Armored Core 6 characters become waifus as artistic fans draw their own versions of the faceless cast

By Austin Wood
published

Ayre is a magical girl now, and somehow it just works

(Image credit: Twitter user las91214)

Armored Core 6 takes developer FromSoftware's hands-off storytelling so far that you don't see a single human in the entire game. The whole cast is embodied exclusively by voice comms, pilot emblems, and giant robots, but that hasn't stopped artistic fans from putting faces to the game's characters, and if you guessed that means turning them into waifus, you are correct

From what I've seen, a few core characters have gotten the most fan art so far, including Rusty, who's just about the only nice person in the entire game and everyone's new favorite FromSoftware character

[OC] did a take on Rusty from r/armoredcore
Your handler, Walter, has gotten some illustrations as well. This creates a moral quandary: would I like Walter more if he was a grizzled silver fox? Possibly. 

I love this Walter-Carla duo, too. From what I remember, Carla is canonically quite old, but what's age in the era of augmented humans?  

[OC] Waltuh and Carluh from r/armoredcore

I've seen some grim renditions of your playable character, Raven (or 621), as well. Come to think of it, I can't confidently say that Raven's gender is ever clearly defined, so maybe they would look something like this after the nightmarish augmentation process. That dour story trailer certainly makes it look like hell. 

C4-621 "Raven" from r/armoredcore

Anyway, it's now officially time to put on your surprised face, because Raven's soft-spoken Coral ally Ayre has been waifu-ed the hell up. I don't know what I expected, and honestly I'm not complaining. Magical girl Ayre? Hell yeah. 

Finally, we have probably my favorite piece so far. Illustrator Kubaoshi has outdone themselves with this take on Raven and Ayre, which is sitting somewhere between Metal Gear Solid and Yoshitaka Amano's cover art.  

Check out our Armored Core 6 review for a full rundown of what makes FromSoftware's new game so great, and if you're struggling or just theorycrafting, peruse our Armored Core 6 best builds guide.  

