Everyone's new favorite FromSoftware character is also the only nice person in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon players are head over heels for Rusty, who's just about the nicest person in FromSoftware's new game.

Well, it's not like being the nicest person in Armored Core 6 takes a great deal of effort, admittedly. Per our Armored Core 6 review, the game is as dark and depressing as FromSoftware's games usually are. All Rusty had to do was call the player character "buddy" and Armored Core 6 players are now madly in love with the merc, with one player writing on Reddit that he "fills me with hope."

Now, if you're unfamiliar with Armored Core 6, you might think "what's the big deal with Rusty calling you buddy?" What you need to know here is that basically every other character in Armored Core 6 treats you with utter contempt or tacit cruelty, regarding you as nothing more than a means to an end, a weapon to throw away after use.

Rusty changes all of that. The first time we see him in FromSoftware's new game, he seems genuinely remorseful at having to leave the player to fend for themselves against a boss while he goes and deals with more pressing matters, which is a hell of a lot more than we can say for Handler Walter.

Rusty's even reminded some players of Blaidd from Elden Ring, which is high praise indeed. "Honestly my favourite character, every time he showed up I was bouncing in my seat with a big ol' smile," chimed in one player on Reddit.

It might not have taken a herculean feat, but Rusty is by far everyone's favorite character in Armored Core 6. Oh, and a quick word of warning: don't check the Reddit replies. There are many, many spoilers for Armored Core 6 in those comments.

