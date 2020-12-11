Ark 2 announced starring Vin Diesel

Studio Wildcard lived up to its name at The Game Awards 2020 with the surprise reveal of Ark 2, starring Vin Diesel as Santiago. That's right, Vin Diesel's latest video game role is probably his most Vin Diesel-y role yet - shirtless, beating up orcs with spears, and evading the crushing jaws of dinosaurs.

The sequel to the 2017 open-world dinosaur game Survival: Ark Evolved got a generous amount of cinematic footage at The Game Awards, showing Diesel with a small party, presumably his family, navigating a dense forest populated by heavily-armored orcs. Eventually they're surrounded, but fear not: Diesel drops his cape, cracks his neck to the side, and starts kicking orc butt rather nonchalantly.

Pretty soon though, both the orcs and Diesel's family realize they're missing the forest for the trees here, as suddenly a t-rex bursts from the trees and gobbles up an orc. Diesel has just enough time to dispatch a couple more orcs before hightailing it out of there. Eventually, now tragically a few members short, the Diesel family makes it to a cave to look at petroglyphs and examine what appears to be incredibly advanced technology for a world overrun by dinosaurs.

We didn't get any gameplay footage, so it's safe to assume Ark 2 is still pretty early in development, but it'll likely wind up with a multi-platform release like Ark: Survival Evolved.

