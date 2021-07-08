Aquaman and Green Arrow team up in new series

DC icons Green Arrow and Aquaman are teaming up in a new series titled Deep Target starring in October.

Hey, it doesn't have the same ring as Green Lantern/Green Arrow, but at least they both wear green.

The new seven-issue series was confirmed by DC but first announced via Twitter by writer Brandon Thomas, who will also write the upcoming Aquaman solo limited series Aquaman: Becoming.

"Arthur Curry & Oliver Queen team up (and throw down) in Deep Target, a mind-bending, worlds altering adventure that launches in October!" reads Thomas' tweet.

The series will be illustrated by Ronan Cliquet and Ulises Arreola with covers by Marco Santucci and InHyuk Lee.

Both characters are without solo series at the moment, although the pair are currently spending time as teammates in Brian Bendis' Justice League series.

The original Aquaman Arthur Curry will appear in Deep Target, but seems to be giving up the title of Aquaman to the current Aqualad Jackson Hyde in Thomas' Aquaman: Becoming limited series, while Green Arrow figures prominently in Bendis' Checkmate limited series.

Although not traditionally characters with 'deep' ties (sorry), they actually share one of the deepest ties of all - they both debuted in November 1941's More Fun Comics #73 with a common co-creator, Green Arrow by Mort Weisinger and George Papp, and Aquaman by Weisinger and Paul Norris.

Of course, that means they're both celebrating their 80th anniversaries in 2021 with June 29's Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 and August 31's Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, respectively.

Interestingly, though Aquaman and Green Arrow debuted together and have been longtime allies in the Justice League, the two heroes have rarely adventured together as a duo, and definitely haven't shared a single starring title before.

Green Arrow and Aquaman have also developed as two of the tentpole stars of DC's TV shows and movies - though totally separately, existing in different universes. Green Arrow was, of course, the longtime star of Arrow, which launched the CW's DC TV universe and ran for eight seasons, and brought in dozens of other DC heroes - though never Aquaman.

Meanwhile, Aquaman has his own blockbuster movie (with a sequel in the works), with star Jason Momoa reportedly set to be one of the few actors from the Justice League movie who will continue in their role in the future DC film universe.

The pair will finally come together as co-headliners on the page when Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target debuts in October. Stay tuned to Newsarama for DC's October 2021 solicitations, coming later this month.

