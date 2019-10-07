Apple Arcade drops four brand new games in surprise update

Apple Arcade is pushing hard to be your new favorite game subscription service. Besides offering the first month month free and dozens of exclusive games, it dropped four new games last night in a surprise update, and they all look pretty cool.

The first new game is by Amanita Designs, the same studio behind Machinarium and Chuchel. Titled Pilgrims, it's an adventure game that favors 'playfulness' over more typically stringent gameplay goals. The official Apple Arcade description reads "roam the land as you please and make new friends, share a laugh with your fellow travelers and help them complete their little stories, your way." There're also dozens of items and character options, not to mention an absolutely beautiful, hand-crafted art style. Check out the trailer below:

Another new game is from the developers behind the best game ever created, Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector. Developer Hit-Point has created a new cute world dominated by chill-ness, but this one is apparently set inside of a painful nightmare. Hm, okay. In Nightmare Farm you'll grow your own crops and interact with visitors to the farm, giving them gifts and cooking meals for them. The art design and menus look very similar to Neko Atsume, but the story follows a young girl with a wounded heart who finds solace on the mysterious farm.

The Apple Arcade update also released RedOut: Space Assault, a dogfighting spaceship game that offers a career mode. Players are Leon Barret, "ace fighter pilot of the Poseidon Security Forces" the security company for a company trying to colonize Mars in the wake of a resources-depleted Earth.

Last but not least is The Bradwell Conspiracy, a game that was announced at the same time as Apple Arcade itself. It's a first-person puzzle game with a rich story: "Following a sudden explosion at the Stonehenge Museum fundraiser, you find yourself trapped in a hidden underground complex. Your only means of escape is by sending photographs of your surroundings to another survivor confined elsewhere. But before long, a disturbing truth begins to dawn…" There's an in-game 3D printer that's used to solve an array of difficult puzzles. Following its Apple Arcade release, The Bradwell Conspiracy will be available on PS4 and PC on October 8, Nintendo Switch on October 10, and Xbox One on October 11.