Apex Legends season 6 gameplay trailer previews new hero and map changes

Respawn has released a new gameplay trailer for Apex Legends season 6, and it gives a good look at a number of upcoming features, as well as the new legend Rampart and the new Volt SMG. The new season - officially dubbed "Boosted" - goes live Tuesday, August 18 along with a new "turbocharged" battle pass.

Rampart is described as "an expert modder who made her name in underground fight clubs," and she looks like quite the firecracker, seen in the new trailer gleefully dispatching human beings with her huge turret gun she calls "Sheila." She even props up the thing right in front of a downed Legend and slaughters her point-blank. Like, damn.

You can also see Rampart's ability to set up turret-equipped shields that each of your teammates can use to fight and defend against enemy squads, which alone could make Rampart an excellent squad leader.

The trailer also reveals the first in-game look at the new Volt SMG, which has carried over the energy round's trademark blue-traces from Titanfall 2. Respawn says Apex Legends' first energy-firing SMG "packs a punch."

Another big addition with Apex Legends season 6 is crafting, which you can see in action in the footage up top. Basically, you'll use materials you collect throughout each game and bring them to orange capsules called Replicators to make weapons, armor, ammo, and other items. As these are sure to be popular locations, you'll likely want to keep one squad member on the lookout for enemy squads.

Apex Legends season 6 also introduces a revamped World's Edge, featuring new pathways, rocket launch sites, and blast walls you can use to defend your position in Skyhook, Lava Fissure, and Train Yard. Check the complete list of Apex Legends season 6 map changes for everything new. Apex Design Director James McCord says the numerous map changes are aimed to address three key points of community feedback:

More (and improved!) play on the lava side of the map

Better options for rotations out of some particularly sticky chokepoints

An interesting new map mechanic to promote some new combat scenarios

As with previous seasons, Apex Legends season 6 also introduces a new battle pass with "over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, new Holo-Sprays, and more."

