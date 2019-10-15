Apex Legends Fight or Fright Halloween event goes live today, and teases a new playable Legend

***UPDATE***

The Apex Legends Fight or Fright Collection event trailer has dropped ahead of the limited time mode's arrival to Respawn's battle royale game later today, which you check out for yourself in the video below.

The trailer provides a better look at all the exclusively Halloween-themed cosmetics in addition to the Shadowfall event's remixed Kings Canyon map and Shadow Squad gameplay features. There's even a new character in the form of Revenant himself, who makes his official debut after being teased by Respawn a few weeks earlier.

It's predicted that Revenant, who is the official host of Apex Legends' Shadowfall event, will eventually make his way to the game as a playable Legend, but the mysterious figure is only appearing in silhouette form for now.

See original story below for more details about today's Fight or Fright Collection event in Apex Legends:

Apex Legends is turning off the lights for Halloween, as Respawn Entertainment's has revealed its free-to-play battle royale game will be holding a Fight or Fright "Collection Event" from October 15 to November 5 to celebrate the spooky season.

The news was officially announced on the Apex Legends website after rumours of a Halloween event surfaced last week, and is set to feature an all new mode staged in the game's original map of King's Canyon, limited time challenges, spooky cosmetic items, and more.

The big news is that Fight or Fright's new mode, Shadowfall, takes place in a remixed version of King's Canyon, now set at night and hosted by "a mysterious figure". The mode sees 35 solo Champions fight to death in battle royale business as usual, except that - upon dying - players can respawn as undead version of themselves and hunt down the living as part of a "Shadow Squad."

Shadow Squad members don't have access to their usual slate of weapons or Legend powers, but are enhanced with increase mobility and jumping speed, alongside devastating melee attack moves and the ability to respawn as many times as they like.

In addition to Fight or Fright's signature feature, Respawn is also dishing out a number of limited time cosmetic items that can be bought or crafted throughout the event's duration, including 2 Legendary weapon skins and a number of outfits for various Legends, such as the newly released Apex Legends Crypto character.

Respawn will likely drop the full set of Apex Legends patch notes closer to the time of Fight or Flight's release next week but, in the meantime, those curious Apex Legends vault rooms are reaching the end of their timer very soon....

For more, check out the big new games of 2019 and beyond still on the way, or watch our Release Radar below for a guide to everything else out this week.