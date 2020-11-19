Anti-teen superhero laws aren't stopping Power Pack in #1 preview

Marvel's Power Pack is back, just as a law is coming down restricting underage superheroes. That won't stop them, however, when lives are at risk and they can help, as seen in this preview to Power Pack #1:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Power Pack is back! Katie, Julie, Jack and Alex Power have been super-heroing since they were learning to tie their own shoes. It's been ages since they fought side by side as a family, but a special occasion - and an old grudge - is about to put the gang back together," reads Marvel's solicitation for the debut issue. "There's just one teeny tiny hiccup: a brand-new law restricting underage super heroes! But surely, if the fate of all New York City is at stake, the powers that be will make an exception? Keep your fingers crossed as the Power siblings fight for their right to save the world!"

While it's been a while since Power Pack has been in action, Alex and Julie have had their own superhero outings in other books. As writer Ryan North told us recently, this is them coming home for the summer and reuniting their family superhero team.

"The story starts with them fighting crime, not realizing that a new law has made that illegal. So it starts with some personal stakes (if they all go to jail they will be very grounded) but those quickly escalate into something much larger, which can't be solved by simply punching it until it stops doing crimes," North says.

Ryan Stegman has drawn the main cover to Power Pack #1, with a 'Marvel Zombies' themed variant by Billy Martin also available.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Power Pack #1 (of 5) goes on sale on November 25. A collection of the limited series is scheduled for May 13.

