Antony Starr is very un-Homelander-like in this hilarious behind the scenes look at his cameo in Gen V

The Boys team has shared the funniest clip of Anthony Starr performing his own stunts during his Gen V cameo, and his reaction proves he is more different from Homelander than we thought.

The video captioned "Our favorite stuntman havin' a blast on the set of Gen V" was posted to the show’s Twitter account, exhibiting a rather disgruntled Starr dressed in his usual red, white, and blue fashion, being strung up into the air by wires. This is the pivotal scene where we see Homelander landing in Godolkin University after Ashley calls him for help to take down rogue supes. However, unlike his super-powered character, the actor doesn't seem to enjoy being far from the ground.

“F*ck off. F*ck off,” he exclaims, laughing loudly. “Ahhhhh, f*ck my life. F*ck this. F*ck off. F*cking c*nts. Holy sh*t. Okay, please that’s good.” Comments by an off-screen crew member confirm that Starr usually films Homelander touching down rather than flying. You can watch the full video below.

Our favorite stuntman havin' a blast on the set of @genv pic.twitter.com/SVdWdpN2EONovember 20, 2023 See more

Despite the fact that Starr, who was first introduced as Homelander in the first season of Amazon's The Boys, makes a surprise cameo in the Gen V finale, as of now, it is unclear whether he will return for season 2 of the sister show. Similarly, show creators are keeping details about The Boys season 4 under wraps, although we do know that the season kicks off just days after the events of the Gen V finale.

New teaser posters for The Boys season 4 also suggests that Homelander will continue to play a central role in the series, alongside his opponent Billy Butcher. We for one are overjoyed to see Starr return to the series, but if that means more stunts, he may not be as excited about it.

Gen V season 1 and The Boys season 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video right now. Both The Boys season 4 and Gen V season 2 do not have a release date yet, but for now check out our guide to the most exciting new TV shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.