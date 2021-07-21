Anthony Mackie and Stranger Things actor David Harbour to star in new Netflix movie

Another new Netflix movie with an all-star cast is heading our way, and this time it's a family adventure titled We Have A Ghost. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie and Stranger Things' David Harbour are set to star, alongside Army of the Dead 's Tig Notaro and Jennifer Coolidge.

We Have A Ghost follows Kevin, a man who finds a ghost named Ernest haunting his new home. Kevin and his family consequently become an overnight social media sensation. However, when Kevin joins Ernest in trying to unravel the mystery of his past, the pair become targets of the CIA. As you do.

Christopher Landon will write and direct the movie. He most recently helmed the slasher comedy Freaky , starring Vince Vaughn, and he's the man behind Happy Death Day and its sequel, Happy Death Day 2U. He's also written four Paranormal Activity movies – 2, 3, 4, and 2014's Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, the latter of which he also directed.

As for the movie's stars, this is the latest of several Netflix projects for Mackie – he recently appeared in the psychological thriller The Woman in the Window and the sci-fi action movie Outside the Wire for the streamer. On the small screen, he was last seen in Amazon's anthology series Solos, but he's perhaps best known for playing Sam Wilson (AKA Falcon and, now, Captain America) in the MCU, a role he most recently played in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Harbour, meanwhile, is known for his role as Detective Hopper in the streamer's hit series Stranger Things, a role he's reprising for the show's upcoming season 4. He's also part of the MCU, joining the franchise for its latest movie, Black Widow . He played the father figure Alexei Shostakov (AKA Red Guardian) alongside Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz. Harbour also recently appeared in the HBO Max crime thriller No Sudden Move, directed by Steven Soderbergh.