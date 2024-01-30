Another Round remake backlash sparks up again, as comedian Chris Rock signs on to direct

Comedian Chris Rock has signed on to direct the English-language remake of Another Round, and fans of the Danish original are once again asking why this is even a thing in the first place.

When Deadline broke the news of Rock's involvement last night (January 29), movie lovers flocked to Twitter to claim "no one wants" a re-do of Thomas Vinterberg's Oscar-winning 2020 outing.

"American producers need to learn to keep their hands to themselves," wrote one user, as another candidly tweeted: "Keep it."

"CREATE ORIGINAL STORIES," said one more.

"Chris Rock's Another Round is such a cursed idea considering Vinterberg finished the original film for his daughter, who died in a car crash four days into production and was set to star in it," argued a fourth. "'She is all over this movie for me,' Vinterberg said. 'She’s in every minute.'"

Starring Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, Lars Ranthe, and Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round centers on four teachers as they try to maintain a constant level of intoxication throughout the working week, having stumbled on a theory that it makes people more creative and successful. It is based on a play Vinterberg wrote while working at the Burgtheater in Vienna, and picked up the gong for Best International Film at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Since plans of a remake, which is set to be produced by Brad Weston, Collin Creighton Jennifer Davisson, and Leonardo DiCaprio, were first announced in 2021, many have passionately claimed that due to the film being so wrapped up in Danish drinking culture, it won't work so well when told through an American lens. Others have said that if English-speaking people want to watch a film with Another Round's plot, then they should simply watch the existing subtitled version.

