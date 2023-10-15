Another Jackbox party pack is on the way

Jackbox is back with a nice round number of an addition to the franchise: Jackbox Party Pack 10. Coming in with four all-new chaos-inducing party games and one updated version of a returning game, there should be something for everyone when this year's Halloween party inevitably descends into goblin mode capers.

The new game is a big milestone for the team at Jackbox Games, and celebrates 10 years of party packs, as well as 45 games since its inception.

Back for another round is the well-loved Tee K.O. party game of fierce fashion versus fashion flops, so you'll get a chance to design an all new deranged T-shirt collection for you and your pals. The game has some differences, for this new version, Tee K.O. 2, but you'll still be fighting over on T-Shirt Island for v-neck victory, crop-top coronation, scoop neck supremacy.

Alongside that little classic, the team-based text-editing game, Fixy Text, will see players answering each other's texts, and watching their friends mess up live while facing off in a chaotic group chat with no delete key.

(Image credit: Jackbox Games)

There's also a deceptive roleplaying game called Hypnotorious in which tentative alliances will be forged; Dodo Re Mi, a music making game that transforms your phone into an instrument; and even some time travel themed trivia in Time Jinx.

Right now you can try out the Jackbox Party Pack 10 Steam demo, which is available until tomorrow October 16. The full game is coming October 19, on all major platforms, so you have time to pre-download it for Halloween before all your friends appear at the party.