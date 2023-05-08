Annual PlayStation summer showcase expected to make annual summer time slot

Take a deep breath and try to remain calm, because it sounds like PlayStation will hold a summer showcase sometime in the next few weeks, exactly as it has for the past several years.

Discussion of the staggeringly precedented event kicked off earlier today following an innocuous tweet from leak merchant Jeff Grubb (opens in new tab), who reckons this year's PlayStation showcase will air the "week of May 25." Grubb was quick to soften this claim, already so soft you could spread it on toast, and clarify that it "could happen earlier." A few other journalists and leakers have chimed in as well, collectively claiming that 'thing will happen at time thing happens.'

May 25 is a reasonable guess because it's a Thursday, which seems to be Sony's favorite day of the week for these shows. The timeline is also safe, as the week of May 25 technically covers June 1, one day before last summer's big State of Play. We saw a rare July show in 2021 and another June show in 2020, so yeah, sometime in the next few weeks is a pretty safe bet.

Chatter around this year's summer schedule has been especially heated on the heels of E3 2023's formal cancellation . Its fate had been written on the wall for weeks, what with all the major platform holders and multiple big publishers backing out, and with E3 officially dead for the year, everyone wants to know what we can expect to see this summer.

