Your new favorite anime show is climbing the Netflix charts

Anime is dominating the Netflix streaming charts at the moment, thanks to the return of Baki Hanma. Season 2 of the adaptation of the popular Japanese manga has been storming up the streaming platform’s charts.

The hugely violent anime sees Baki, the strongest high schooler in the land, facing several different enemies to retain his ass-kicking title. In the second season, his major opponent is Pickle, a perfectly preserved prehistoric man known for making mince meat of dinosaurs. Just how he fares will determine if he’ll manage to finally face, and hopefully defeat, his all-powerful father, Yujiro Hanma.

Currently, the show is sitting at the number two spot on Netflix’s worldwide TV streaming chart, closely following The Witcher season 3. Fans have also been sharing their love for the new episodes online too.

"I'm not lying when I say Baki is one of the best new gen animes," wrote one on Twitter, as another added: "I waited more than 9 years to finally see these things animated."

"Season 2 of #BakiHanma, the new Baki show on Netflix, has just arrived, and it is as epic and brutal as always," adds Fiction Horizon in their review.

Only part one of season 2 is available to stream on Netflix at the moment, with a second part due at the end of August. For what else to watch, we’ve got a list of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.