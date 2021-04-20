Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ UNIQLO collab has more stylish clothes than the Able Sisters

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and clothing retailer UNIQLO have collaborated on a themed clothing line which is due to release on June 7.

The Japanese retailer, which now has stores all over the world, is about to release this collection in the US and other select countries. The collection is made up of t-shirts and accessories in both adults and kids sizes as well as a small collection for infants.

The apparel features fan-favourite characters including K.K. Slider, Tom Nook, Daisy Mae, and even official Dodo Airlines merchandise, along with many others. These designs aren’t just for wearing irl though, as UNIQLO is also opening its own Dream Island for players to visit and “experience” a UNIQLO store as well as download designs of the real collection to match their villager counterparts.

For fans of the island getaway game, the official merchandise just keeps coming. A Build-A-Bear collaboration went live a few weeks ago, and an official Animal Crossing: New Horizons manga which is due to launch in the west this September. And that's not forgetting the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo items which sold out faster than you could say Tom Nook .

As for exciting happenings in-game, players can take part in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day from April 23 - May 4, and look forward to the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Day Tour in early May. International Museum Day is also hopefully returning next month which encourages villagers to visit the museum every day as part of a stamp collecting initiative.