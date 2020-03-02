Animal Crossing: New Horizons screenshots show home design and your wardrobe

If you couldn't make it to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons booth at PAX East for your dose of island-life coziness last week, these fresh screenshots will do the trick just fine.

Nintendo has been rolling out a steady stream of info for New Horizons since it hosted the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct last month (around the same time we were able to share our Animal Crossing: New Horizons hands-on preview ). On top of sharing info and images about our upcoming island getaway on the official Twitter account, the Japanese Animal Crossing website is hosting a bunch of new images that show off some of the things you have look forward to on your personal deserted island.

While it's lovely scrolling through the site to find everything (especially if you turn the music one), fansite Animal Crossing World has done a bang-up job of putting the images together in one place. Here are a few of the best ones.

This collection of screens shows some of the ways you can customize your home. On the inside of your house, you'll be able to use a drawn-back perspective to quickly drop in and reposition furniture straight from your collection. On the outside, you'll be able to tweak both your roof color and mailbox, complete with a preview of what the final version will look like.

Here we see some of the many options you'll be able to use to customize your avatar (along with a cameo from the Able Sisters). The big menu of clothing options at the top looks a heck of a lot more user-friendly than paging through huge lists of names like "BB tee" and "Funky-dot tee." The bottom right screen also seems to show how you'll be able to turn your own designs into apparel.

This last screenshot doesn't show us any particular details, but it's just too cozy not to put in. I can feel the warmth of the summer sun and the earthy smell of the riverbank as I look at it. I don't think New Horizons supports heat or smell feedback, technically speaking, but it's still there.