Animal Crossing: New Horizons player catches Bob giving the Nooklings monumental shade

Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn't always a game where everyone gets along. Sometimes a moment of inexplicable, irrevocable shade happens right before your eyes.

Reddit user rcyx was on hand to witness the assassination of Timmy and Tommy Nook by the smug asshole Bob - in fact, it was sort of their fault. As rcyx explains, they typically refrain from giving gifts to other villagers when they're in the store because it feels super awkward to not have a gift for everybody when you're handing them out (the only way to give Timmy and Tommy a gift is to sell it to them for its market value, which isn't really the same).

This time they went for it anyway, handing over a lovely set of gift-wrapped pumpkins. Bob returned the favor by handing over his much-sought-after photo, and then he gave Timmy and Tommy the most smug, self-satisfied side eye that could ever possibly be rendered by Nintendo Switch's 256 Maxwell-based CUDA cores.

This may finally replace the Luigi Death Stare from Mario Kart 8 as the most-chilling glance in Nintendo history. Meanwhile, if you're trying to restore your faith in New Horizons as a warm and welcoming place, check out this player who converted the natural beauty of their island into a giant Ikea store , or another who figured out how to exploit dung beetle labor to create perfect Snowboys. You know what, maybe these aren't the best examples...