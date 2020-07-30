Angry old ladies combat alien plants in Empyre: X-Men #2 preview

Empyre: X-Men #2 expands on the climactic finale of the first issue, in which Scarlet Witch resurrected millions of dead mutants on Genosha as zombies just before a Cotati invasion – all of which was interrupted by the sorta super-old-lady-sci-fi-gardening brigade known as Hordeculture, who return for this preview of interior pages from the tie-in issue.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Empyre pits the combined Kree/Skrull empire against a Cotati invasion, with Earth (and all non-plant beings) caught in the crossfire. The X-Men have strong ties to the story with both the Empyre: X-Men tie-in and an invasion of Krakoa set to take place in X-Men #11, which Marvel also just teased with a Magneto-centric image.

In the full preview, seen in the gallery below, Hordeculture, who made their debut as villains in X-Men # 3, bring their trademark irascibility and foul mouths to these pages, relentlessly hitting on Angel and generally making all the mutants – and more importantly evil alien plant warriors – kinda uncomfortable and confused while also cleaning house of the invaders.

You can catch up on more details of how everything went down – especially Scarlet Witch's disturbing dark ritual, right here.

"The X-Men return to Genosha as plant people from outer space invade the planet in a tale so crazy, it's taking the entire writing crew of the X-Men line to tackle it!" reads Marvel's official description of Empyre: X-Men #2, written by Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, and Leah Williams with art from Lucas Wernek.

Empyre: X-Men #2 is due out August 5.