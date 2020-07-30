Magneto makes his old clothes look new as Empyre connects to X of Swords

Marvel Comics is setting up the X-Men's involvement in the publisher's ongoing summer crossover Empyre with a new teaser that also connects the impending Cotati invasion of Krakoa with 'X of Swords', Marvel's upcoming line-wide X-Men crossover.

Empyre involves Earth being caught in a war between the combined Kree/Skrull empire and the Cotati, ancestral enemies of the Kree. In July 29's X-Men #10, the Cotati arrived on the Blue Area of the Moon where the Summers family lives (as in Scott Summers/Cyclops of the X-Men). Encountering Gabriel Summers/Vulcan, the Cotati attempt to subdue the Omega level mutant before he unleashes the fury of his cosmic power and vaporizes them all. Back among the Cotati, their forces rally to attack Krakoa as a result of his actions.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's latest teaser involves Magneto donning his classic purple and red costume (as opposed to his mostly white look of recent years), saying "I may even dress for the occasion," while the limited text included mentions the Summoner of Arakko.

In case you missed it, the Summoner is one of the Swordbearers of Arakko, the ten villains who will wield swords against the ten mutants who will also carry blades of significant power from around the Marvel Universe in the crossover.

The Cotati have already encountered the X-Men on another island – the island of Genosha, which is currently both overrun with resurrected mutant zombies and Cotati in Empyre: X-Men, which kicked off earlier this month.

X-Men #11, which also features Magneto on the cover, is due out August 26.