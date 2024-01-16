Diego Luna gives surprising Andor season 2 update

Diego Luna has shared an update on Andor season 2 – and it might be surprising.

The show was originally set to arrive this year, but Disney has revealed its 2024 release slate and Andor season 2 is not part of the line-up. Its new release window is unconfirmed, which makes Luna's update all the more surprising.

"I have seven days [left to shoot]," Luna told Variety on the Emmys red carpet, revealing he was set to head back to London the following day to continue filming the Star Wars show.

Of course, this isn't confirmation of how much left there is of the entire show to shoot – Luna might be finishing earlier than others – but it is fairly surprising that the leading man is so close to wrapping up while the show still won't be making its original August release window.

Though, Star Wars has plenty coming out this year already. Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte are both confirmed for 2024, along with Tales of the Jedi season 2, The Bad Batch season 3, and new episodes of Young Jedi Adventures for the younglings to enjoy are coming this February.

The newly announced The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is also set to go into production this year, while Ahsoka season 2 has been confirmed, too – and is currently in development.

Andor season 2's production was disrupted by the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, which explains the delay. Hopefully, though, we won't have too much longer to wait for the return of one of the best Star Wars shows.

