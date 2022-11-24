Andor actor says she "didn't feel devastated" when her Game of Thrones prequel was canceled

Before Denise Gough was cast as Imperial Security Bureau supervisor Dedra Meero in Andor, she was meant to be part of another genre franchise – Game of Thrones. More specifically, the canceled prequel that was known only by its working title, Bloodmoon, which was due to be set 8,000 years before the events of the original series.

A pilot episode was ordered in June 2018, with Gough's casting announced in January 2019, along with other actors including Naomi Ackie and Jamie Campbell Bower. Naomi Watts' casting had already been announced. When the show was first reported, it was said to explore the origins of the White Walkers and the so-called "Long Night" in Westeros.

However, Gough's response when The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) asked what she could share about the scrapped series was: "Nothing. Absolutely nothing."

Speaking of the experience of being involved with Game of Thrones more generally, though, she added: "It was wonderful, without a doubt; I was able to work alongside some incredible people. In the end, though, things did not go well. And the point is that this kind of thing happens all the time. Perhaps people think that, this being Game of Thrones, the news of its cancellation is devastating.

"For me, everything happens for a reason and everything happens the way it’s supposed to. When our pilot episode wasn’t chosen, when the production didn’t go forward, I didn’t feel devastated. Because, obviously, it wasn’t destined to happen. So, I went back home, to the theater, and then I was contacted by, if possible, an even bigger franchise. I found a role that is closer to those I usually play."

