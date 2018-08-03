An official Horizon Zero Dawn board game is in the works, with adorable robot dino figures and everything

Horizon Zero Dawn, a PlayStation 4 exclusive, is heading to new, uncharted waters. Well, sort of. It's entering the world of tabletop adventures with Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game, which has been announced by Steamforged Games (SFG) as an officially licensed product that's in the works and on the way.

The company, known for its work on other video game tabletop adaptions like Dark Souls: The Card Game and Resident Evil 2: The Board Game, revealed that its Horizon Zero Dawn project is being crafted in collaboration with both developer Guerrilla Games and publisher Sony, and will launch its own Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign very soon.

This was explained in a blog post on SFG's website, which also showed off concept art for some of the mini figures that the company intends to create for the board game. There's images of a Scrapper machine dinosaur that fans of Horizon will be all too familiar fighting against, as well as a Norah tribeswoman figurine, complete with spear on full show.

No real details of how Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game will work were shared by SFG, but Creative Director and Co-founder Mat Hart explains that "many of the staff have been in love with Horizon Zero Dawn since it was first released, and so have an intimate understanding of what makes it so appealing and enthralling. With this game we’re going to give players a compelling new way to play and experience this amazing video game."

The date for the board game's Kickstarter launch is unknown at this time, but you can follow SFG's Twitter page to hear the latest updates on its progress, or keep up with the company's news feed here.

Horizon Zero Dawn is on our list of the best open world games that you can play right now, but what else made the cut?