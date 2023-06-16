An iconic strategy RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week

Nintendo is bolstering the Switch Online catalog next week with the iconic strategy RPG Fire Emblem.

On June 23, the 2003 Game Boy Advance title, also known as Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade, will be added to the digital library, where it will be playable for all who have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription with the expansion pass. This is the seventh instalment in the popular-role playing series and the first to be released outside of Japan.

The trailer, shared by Nintendo on Twitter, showcases gorgeous pixel graphics as well as the series of familiar turn-based battles. It's also the first time we meet Lyn, who you'll recognize if you've given Fire Emblem Engage, the series' most recent entry, a whirl. If you're relatively new to the series or haven't revisited this entry in a while, it certainly looks worth your time.

Lyn, Eliwood, and Hector must amass an army strong enough to fight back the forces that would destroy their homeland in the Game Boy Advance version of Fire Emblem, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 6/23! pic.twitter.com/CGWjXsuH9CJune 16, 2023 See more

"Over the course of the story, you'll gather heroes to your side, train them to excel with a wide array of weapons and classes, and further hone their skills on the battlefield," Nintendo says. "In battle, strategize your course of action around a variety of terrain and conditions. Then take command of the field and lead your units to victory by fulfilling specific objectives. But be warned: In this Fire Emblem game, if your soldiers meet their end, they're gone forever."

Earlier this year, Nintendo added a bunch of fan-favourite Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to Nintendo Switch Online. These included Tetris, Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, and Super Mario Land 2 for Game Boy and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Super Mario Advance 4, and WarioWare Inc for Game Boy Advance.

