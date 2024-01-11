First teaser for Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black leaves fans of the late singer conflicted

The first teaser for Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black is here – and has reignited some of the late singer's fans's doubts over the controversial movie.

Starring Industry's Marisa Abela, the flick sees Winehouse go from humble beginnings as an aspiring artist living in North London to booking gigs all over the world as a multi-Grammy winner. "I don't write songs to be famous," she says at the start of the clip, which you can watch above. "I write songs 'cos I don't know what I'd do if I didn't."

Judging by the trailer, it'll also center largely around her tempestuous relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil (Jack O'Connell) and the press's obsession with Winehouse, before her untimely tragic death in 2011 at the age of 27. Lesley Manville and Eddie Marsan also star, as Winehouse's grandmother Cynthia and father Mitch respectively.

"I want people to hear my voice. I wanna be remembered," Winehouse continues. Soon after the teaser landed, though, many people took to social media to claim that, despite her desire to build a legacy for herself, she wouldn't have wanted her life to play out on the big screen.

"I really don't know how to feel about this. We should love and protect Amy's memory," said a fan. "She was a wonderful girl and she didn't deserve anything the media put her through while she was struggling with addiction. I'm not sure if a biopic is right thing."

"There aren't enough words to convey my disdain for this. Nah," wrote another. "I know it's very popular for Hollywood to make biopics of famous people who have passed, but with Amy Winehouse, it still feels too soon. Way too soon."

"This looks awful. Bad cosplay and Amy deserves better," a more disgruntled viewer argued, as another chimed in: "Nope, absolutely not. The Amy documentary is all I need."

"So sad how even after death, the media continues to exploit Amy," tweeted someone else. "Don't watch this s**t. Like, this is another biopic being made to cash in on biopics like the David Bowie one."

Others are more hopeful, if still a little trepidatious. "I have to say this looks good," admitted one viewer. "I trust Marisa Abela to do well here, she's a great actress. OMFG, Jack O'Connell, almost lost it. I hope they tell HER story right, and it's not just a retelling of her trauma, because she deserves better."

"I don't know how to feel about this movie or the casting but i love Amy so I'll watch," added a fellow fan.

"Miss her. Such [an] amazing voice and person. I will be seeing this," wrote another, as someone else said: "This looks amazing! Definitely going to have to watch this."

Directed by Fifty Shades of Grey's Sam Taylor-Johnson, Back to Black releases on April 12 in the UK, and May 10 in the US. While we wait, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.