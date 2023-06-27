Among Us animated TV series in the works

Time to call an emergency meeting because Among Us officially has an animated series in the works from Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis.

First reported by Variety, developer Innersloth has partnered with CBS Eye Animation Productions, part of CBS Studios, in order to develop the animated series with Titmouse serving as the show's animation studio. Dennis is listed as creator and executive producer. Innersloth's Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser will also executive produce alongside Titmouse's Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina.

HELLO🚨 WE'RE MAKING AN ANIMATED TV SHOW!!!!!

The basic premise of the series is reportedly taken directly from the game, which sees a crew of players trying to root out an alien shapeshifter -- an 'Impostor' -- that's sewing chaos and eject them into space before it can kill the rest.

No official network or streaming service is yet attached to the show. While Paramount+ might have once been largely assumed to the home of something new from CBS Studios, it does feel like there's been a major shift back to the previous status quo of studios making shows and movies for whatever company will buy it.

While the announce itself is a bit of a surprise, anyone that's been following Dennis closely could have possibly sussed out what was being worked on late last year.

"One has themes about trust and othering, while the other has themes about actualization, abandonment, and how modern capitalism interacts with our sense of self," shared in a public post about video game adaptations he was working on in early December 2022. "You know, comedy!"

