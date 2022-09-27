Amber Midthunder and George Takei cast in Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series

Prey's Amber Midthunder and all-around legend George Takei are among the twenty or so actors that have just joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, based on the popular Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name.

Midthunder is set to play Princess Yue of the Water tribe, with Takei providing the voice of Koh, an ancient, predatory spirit. Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar will play King Bum of the Earth Kingdom, alongside Arden Cho as June and Community's Danny Pudi as The Mechanist. The cast also includes A Martinez, Irene Bedard, Joel Oulette, Nathaniel Arcand, Meegwun Fairbrother, Lucian-River Chauhan, James Sie, Momona Tamada, Thalia Tran, Ruy Iskandar, Hiro Kanagawa, Francois Chau, Ryan Mah, and Randall Duk Kim.

The previously announced core cast members include Gordon Cormier as Aang, the titular Avatar, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai. Albert Kim (Nikita, Sleepy Hollow) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The animated series, created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, first premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005. An unsuccessful live-action movie, helmed by M. Night Shymalan, hit theaters in 2010. A trilogy of new animated movies, backed by DiMartino and Konietzko, was announced back in June.

