Marvel celebrates 60 years of Ant-Man with a whole new hero in the helmet

Ant-Man turns 60 this year - or rather, Ant-MEN turn 60

Ant-Man teaser (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

2022 marks 60 years since the Ant-Man's 1962 debut, and Marvel Comics is celebrating by bringing together the three main heroes who have held the identity for a new story - along with who may wind up being an all-new Ant-Man entirely.

Marvel's announcement is vague at best, showing highly stylized portraits of the three main Ant-Men with captions noting their personalities - Hank Pym "The Original," Scott Lang "The Thief," Eric O'Grady "The Irredeemable," and one more yet unknown Ant-Man labeled "The Future."

Hank Pym is of course the original Ant-Man who debuted the identity way back in 1962 after discovering his eponymous Pym Particles which allow him to shrink and grow in size. Scott Lang became the second Ant-Man after stealing Pym's suit as part of a robbery he was coerced into committing after his daughter Cassie Lang (herself later a superhero) was kidnapped.

Both have been adapted in the MCU played by Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd, respectively. 

And finally, Eric O'Grady is a former SHIELD agent who came into possession of an Ant-Man suit while guarding Hank Pym's lab - though his reputation as the 'Irredeemable' Ant-Man is well-earned as he's kind of a sleazebag.

So does this mean a new Ant-Man will be introduced on the 60th anniversary of the original? Marvel seems to be implying so, stating that an "all new Ant-Man saga" starts in June. The publisher also promises more information on the Ant-Man 60th-anniversary celebration coming later Thursday after on February 24, so stay tuned for updates as they arrive.

