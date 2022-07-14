Aliens single-player horror game in the works for consoles, PC, and VR

A new single-player action horror Aliens game is in the works from the studio behind VR games like Creed: Rise to Glory and The Walking Dead: Onslaught. The multiplatform game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 for PC, VR, and unspecified consoles.

The project doesn't yet have a trailer or official title, but developer Survios has provided a few enticing details in a press release and via the official website (opens in new tab). According to the studio and collaborator 20th Century Games, the upcoming Aliens title will be an "intense" action horror game based on the iconic sci-fi series with a story taking place between the original Alien and its sequel, Aliens. Plot details are light, but it's said to focus on a battle hardened veteran with a vendetta against the Xenomorphs.

"When I joined Survios in 2020, it was to build bigger, more ambitious games, using the best entertainment franchises across console, PC, and VR platforms," said Survios chief product officer TQ Jefferson. "Aliens is a distinct and terrifying world that fans love to be entrenched in, and it is perfect for Survios' proven expertise in creating immersive gaming experiences."

Survios' portfolio is a bit of a mixed bag. The aforementioned Creed: Rise to Glory (opens in new tab) is a very well-received VR boxing game based on a major film franchise, while The Walking Dead: Onslaught (opens in new tab) is... less well-received. Its most recent release, the non-VR boxing game Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, wasn't exactly a knockout (opens in new tab) either.

Still, it'll be interesting to see where the studio takes the Alien franchise, especially since the project is being built in Unreal Engine 5. If the studio manages to tap into the same magic that made Creed: Rise to Glory an effective adaptation, we could have a really intense date with Xenomorphs in the near future.

