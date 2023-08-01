Director Shinji Arakami has confirmed rumors that he helmed an unreleased Alien vs. Predator anime.

Speaking at anime convention Otakon (H/T Anime News Network), Arakami confirmed that work on the series was "completed almost seven years ago" but he "didn’t know why they didn’t release [the series]".

Aramaki detailed plot points from the anime, namely that the series would have taken place on a ‘giant immigration ship'. The director, who has helmed Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, also revealed designs of an Alien Queen to convention-goers.

Previously, producer Joshua Izzo told the Perfect Organism Podcast (H/T IGN) that: "There is, sitting at Disney now, at 20th [Century] Studios, 10 episodes of a fully completed Alien vs. Predator anime series that I produced. It’s done. It’s in the can. It’s mixed, it’s finished. It was produced and [the] story cracked." Disney now owns the rights to the Alien vs. Predator franchise, having acquired 21st Century Fox in March 2019.

If you ask us, there’s never been a better time to release it. Some of the best anime series, including Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, are cutting through to a wider audience and crossovers are all the rage nowadays. If it was as far along as it appears, hopefully Disney can open up the vault and dust off a potential cult classic.

While there’s still radio silence on an Alien vs. Predator anime, a Fede Alvarez-directed Alien movie has now wrapped filming – and here’s the the first (facehugging) behind-the-scenes shot from production.

