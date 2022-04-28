The Revenant director's next movie is coming to Netflix

Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s next movie, Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths), is officially coming to Netflix.

According to the official synopsis, the film is "a nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey. It chronicles the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past of his country. He seeks answers in his past to reconcile who he is in the present."

Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho, who's known for his roles in Guillermo del Toro's Cronos and its sequel We Are What We Are, will play the lead role.

The movie will still get a theatrical release before it arrives on the streamer, but Netflix has exclusive rights to the film after this window is over and it leaves cinemas. As well as directing, Iñárritu also co-wrote the script with frequent collaborator Nicolás Giacobone.

Iñárritu has won five Academy Awards for his movies – 2014's Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, while 2015's The Revenant won Best Director. ​​This made him the third director ever to win back-to-back Oscars. His other work, in both English and Spanish, includes Amores perros, 21 Grams, Babel, and Biutiful.