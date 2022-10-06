Ahead of new trailer, Pokemon fans are split as Sprigatito evolution leak suggests an upcoming biped

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are both fearful and hopeful of a bipedal Sprigatito evolution being revealed later today.

If you weren't aware, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is debuting later today on October 6, promising yet another brand new look at the RPGs. Ahead of the new trailer though, Pokemon fans are split on a potential bipedal evolution of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter Sprigatito, as you can see via the snapshot of tweets just below.

If they reveal the starter evolutions and Sprigatito is bipedal I’m still going to choose it.I backed down with Litten. I’m not gonna do it again.No regrets.October 6, 2022 See more

Tbh if we get updates on starter evos tomorrow during the #ScarletViolet trailer and people start hating on sprigatito just because its evo is bipedal or something I’m going to lose it 😭October 6, 2022 See more

Can't wait for the bipedal Sprigatito evolution to be revealed tomorrow. #PokemonOctober 5, 2022 See more

For those not keenly aware of the goings-on in the Pokemon community, a leak on Reddit (opens in new tab) earlier this year claimed to show Sprigatito's eventual evolution as a bipedal creature. This information is what's spurred divisive opinions about Sprigatito's upcoming form ahead of the new Scarlet and Violet trailer today.

If you don't know much about Sprigatito, just know that it's the Grass-type starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it's darn cute to boot. The new creature for the Gen 9 games basically looks like an adorable kitten, which is partly why there's concern about what the cute creature could potentially evolve into.

This isn't actually the first time Pokemon fans have voiced concerns about Sprigatito's potential evolution. All the way back in February of this year, Scarlet and Violet fans were already hoping the starter creature wouldn't follow the same route as Litten in Pokemon Sun and Moon, and eventually evolve into a hench biped.

That eventual evolution, if you didn't already guess, was Incineroar. Now, a few years after Sun and Moon, Pokemon fans are really hoping Sprigatito is allowed to stay on all fours, instead of following Litten's route.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch later this year on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.

