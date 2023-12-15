After two years, this Minecraft builder's ambitious project to build Bloodborne's Yharnam is finally "getting there"

After two years of recreating Bloodborne in Minecraft, one modder says the project is "getting there."

Minecraft modder Potomy has been hard at work resurrecting FromSoftware's modern masterpiece over the past two years. They're rebuilding the entirety of Bloodborne's Yharnam in Minecraft, and now, in the tweet below, they say they're "getting there" with the project.

The teaser video expertly captures the layout of central Yharnam. The shots bring back vivid memories of exploring from the first Lantern you come to in the dreaded gothic city, venturing to the right first of all and along a short bridge, and then later down the stairs to the left of the Lantern once a shortcut has been unlocked.

There are some really fantastic shots capturing the verticality of Yharnam in the footage above. It's pretty easy, admittedly, to forget just how imposing the Bloodborne city is - its dark spires rise high above the player and sometimes even carry the odd horrible beast ready to jump down on you.

Many people in the responses to the tweet above are even saying they'd shell out money to Potomy for the final product. There's no indication that this will be the case at launch, although Potomy does give quite the teasing suggestion just below that the mod will let players explore brand-new areas of Yharnam.

GamesRadar+ spoke to Potomy earlier this year, and asked the modder what it's like to rebuild such an iconic game location entirely from scratch. Read on to meet the Minecraft modder rebuilding Bloodborne block-by-block in our big interview.

