After Redfall's disastrous launch, it looks like its developer is going back to its roots

It looks like Arkane Austin is headed back to its roots after the Redfall debacle.

Earlier today a new Arkane Austin job listing for a Lead Technical Engineer was spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter users. The job might not at first appear to give anything away about the game it's associated with, but Arkane Austin is after someone who has "familiarity with single player action-RPGs and immersive sims."

If this doesn't sound like the vast majority of Arkane's back-catalog, we don't know what does. Arkane is a studio that's cut its teeth on immersive sims over the past few decades, especially with co-founder Harvey Smith hailing from Looking Glass Studios, which helped pioneer the immersive sim genre with games like Deus Ex.

After Redfall, we can imagine the prospect of Arkane Austin returning to its roots is music to the ears of its long-time fans. Redfall players and Arkane Austin fans were immediately disappointed with the new game when it launched earlier this year, bemoaning the studio going down the path of a live-service shooter.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer said he was "disappointed" by Redfall's reception, but committed to improving the game. A report then claimed Arkane Austin developers hoped that Microsoft acquiring Arkane Austin's parent company would kill the game before it could launch, but an Xbox exec thankfully stated that Arkane Austin would be staying open despite the disappointing launch.

